Williams-Sonoma price target raised to $180 from $145 at Loop Capital

Loop Capital raised the firm’s price target on Williams-Sonoma (WSM) to $180 from $145 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings beat. The company “hit on all cylinders” in Q3, including a fourth consecutive sequential improvement in revenue growth, operating margin expansion, a sizable beat to consensus earnings expectations, and raised guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Loop adds however that given the 70% run-up in the stock this year, a neutral rating is appropriate.

