Williams-Sonoma price target raised to $180 from $140 at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI raised the firm’s price target on Williams-Sonoma (WSM) to $180 from $140 and keeps an In Line rating on the shares. After “another margin beat,” the firm notes Williams-Sonoma is up over 70% year-to-date as continued improvements in sales trends, market share gains and strong profits are propelling the stock higher. A market multiple is a premium to the stock’s typical multiple, but “warranted given” the elevated and stable margins and the outlook for recovering comps in 2025, says the analyst, who adds “we see the appeal of WSM once a broader big ticket/discretionary Home Furnishing recovery is more readily apparent.”
