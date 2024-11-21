Williams-Sonoma price target raised to $170 from $150 at Baird

Baird analyst Peter Benedict raised the firm’s price target on Williams-Sonoma (WSM) to $170 from $150 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm said while the sector backdrop remains challenging, comps improved sequentially and were better than feared. Margins also surprised to the upside, reflecting the company’s commitment to full-price selling and operational efficiencies.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on WSM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.