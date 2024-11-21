News & Insights

Williams-Sonoma price target raised to $170 from $150 at Baird

November 21, 2024 — 06:41 am EST

Baird analyst Peter Benedict raised the firm’s price target on Williams-Sonoma (WSM) to $170 from $150 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm said while the sector backdrop remains challenging, comps improved sequentially and were better than feared. Margins also surprised to the upside, reflecting the company’s commitment to full-price selling and operational efficiencies.

WSM

