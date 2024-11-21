Williams-Sonoma price target raised to $165 from $140 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on Williams-Sonoma (WSM) to $165 from $140 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm notes shares are squeezing higher via negative sentiment/positioning, better versus feared Q3 comps, and yet another big profit beat. Industry and Williams-Sonoma trends remain negative and the rally looks stretched at 20-times price to earnings, Wells adds.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on WSM:
- Williams-Sonoma price target raised to $123 from $116 at Barclays
- Williams-Sonoma Reports Strong Q3 2024 Earnings
- Williams-Sonoma price target raised to $194 from $156 at Jefferies
- Target reports downbeat Q3, Comcast plans cable TV spinoff: Morning Buzz
- Williams-Sonoma rises 28.9%
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.