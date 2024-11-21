Williams-Sonoma price target raised to $165 from $140 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on Williams-Sonoma (WSM) to $165 from $140 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm notes shares are squeezing higher via negative sentiment/positioning, better versus feared Q3 comps, and yet another big profit beat. Industry and Williams-Sonoma trends remain negative and the rally looks stretched at 20-times price to earnings, Wells adds.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on WSM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.