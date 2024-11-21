Williams-Sonoma price target raised to $123 from $116 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Seth Sigman raised the firm’s price target on Williams-Sonoma (WSM) to $123 from $116 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The firm increased estimates but says that while Williams-Sonoma’s sales improved modestly sequentially, its multi-year growth rates continue to slow, which, along with an uncertain housing backdrop, makes it difficult to see a positive inflection in the near term.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on WSM:
- Williams-Sonoma Reports Strong Q3 2024 Earnings
- Williams-Sonoma price target raised to $194 from $156 at Jefferies
- Target reports downbeat Q3, Comcast plans cable TV spinoff: Morning Buzz
- Williams-Sonoma rises 28.9%
- Williams-Sonoma rises 23.2%
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.