Dividends
WSM

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 22, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 22, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.48 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 27, 2020. Shareholders who purchased WSM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that WSM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $102.78, the dividend yield is 1.87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WSM was $102.78, representing a -4.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $107.09 and a 295.16% increase over the 52 week low of $26.01.

WSM is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) and Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG). WSM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.19. Zacks Investment Research reports WSM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 31.86%, compared to an industry average of 30.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WSM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WSM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have WSM as a top-10 holding:

  • SPDR Series Trust SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)
  • First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY)
  • First Trust Cons. Discret. AlphaDEX (FXD)
  • iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (JKJ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XHB with an increase of 34.14% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of WSM at 4.44%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WSM

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular