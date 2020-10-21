Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 22, 2020

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 22, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.48 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 27, 2020. Shareholders who purchased WSM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that WSM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $102.78, the dividend yield is 1.87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WSM was $102.78, representing a -4.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $107.09 and a 295.16% increase over the 52 week low of $26.01.

WSM is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) and Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG). WSM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.19. Zacks Investment Research reports WSM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 31.86%, compared to an industry average of 30.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WSM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WSM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WSM as a top-10 holding:

SPDR Series Trust SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY)

First Trust Cons. Discret. AlphaDEX (FXD)

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (JKJ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XHB with an increase of 34.14% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of WSM at 4.44%.

