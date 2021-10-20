Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 21, 2021

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 21, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.71 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WSM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 20.34% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $185.29, the dividend yield is 1.53%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WSM was $185.29, representing a -9.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $204.41 and a 110.69% increase over the 52 week low of $87.95.

WSM is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY) and Carvana Co. (CVNA). WSM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $12.57. Zacks Investment Research reports WSM's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 50.15%, compared to an industry average of 24.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the wsm Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WSM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WSM as a top-10 holding:

Global X E-commerce ETF (EBIZ)

SPDR Series Trust SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ)

WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (WGRO)

First Trust Cons. Discret. AlphaDEX (FXD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XMHQ with an increase of 1.07% over the last 100 days. EBIZ has the highest percent weighting of WSM at 5.03%.

