Dividends
WSM

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 23, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.48 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 28, 2020. Shareholders who purchased WSM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that WSM has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of WSM was $76.16, representing a -1.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $77 and a 51.89% increase over the 52 week low of $50.14.

WSM is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) and Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG). WSM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.32. Zacks Investment Research reports WSM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 6.3%, compared to an industry average of 1.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WSM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WSM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have WSM as a top-10 holding:

  • Arrow QVM Equity Factor ETF (QVM)
  • O'Shares FTSE Russell Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF (OUSM)
  • iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETFnd (JKL)
  • JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JKL with an increase of 15.57% over the last 100 days. QVM has the highest percent weighting of WSM at 2.17%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WSM


Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular