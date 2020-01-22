Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 23, 2020

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.48 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 28, 2020. Shareholders who purchased WSM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that WSM has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of WSM was $76.16, representing a -1.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $77 and a 51.89% increase over the 52 week low of $50.14.

WSM is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) and Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG). WSM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.32. Zacks Investment Research reports WSM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 6.3%, compared to an industry average of 1.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WSM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WSM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WSM as a top-10 holding:

Arrow QVM Equity Factor ETF (QVM)

O'Shares FTSE Russell Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF (OUSM)

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETFnd (JKL)

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JKL with an increase of 15.57% over the last 100 days. QVM has the highest percent weighting of WSM at 2.17%.

