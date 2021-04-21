Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 22, 2021

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.59 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WSM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.32% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $168.27, the dividend yield is 1.4%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WSM was $168.27, representing a -10.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $188.23 and a 240.77% increase over the 52 week low of $49.38.

WSM is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) and Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX). WSM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.61. Zacks Investment Research reports WSM's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 4.39%, compared to an industry average of 2.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WSM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WSM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WSM as a top-10 holding:

Global X E-commerce ETF (EBIZ)

SPDR Series Trust SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)

First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (FTXD)

Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (FSMD)

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XHB with an increase of 24.92% over the last 100 days. EBIZ has the highest percent weighting of WSM at 5.42%.

