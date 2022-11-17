Williams-Sonoma Inc. Reveals Increase In Q3 Profit, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $251.7 million, or $3.72 per share. This compares with $249.5 million, or $3.29 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.8% to $2.19 billion from $2.05 billion last year.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $251.7 Mln. vs. $249.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.72 vs. $3.29 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.71 -Revenue (Q3): $2.19 Bln vs. $2.05 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.