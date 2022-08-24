Williams-Sonoma Inc. Reveals Increase In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $267.1 million, or $3.87 per share. This compares with $246.1 million, or $3.21 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.7% to $2.14 billion from $1.95 billion last year.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

