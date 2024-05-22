Williams-Sonoma Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $265.666 million, or $4.07 per share. This compares with $156.531 million, or $2.35 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Williams-Sonoma Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $4.07 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.7 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.4% to $1.660 billion from $1.755 billion last year.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $265.666 Mln. vs. $156.531 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $4.07 vs. $2.35 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.660 Bln vs. $1.755 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.