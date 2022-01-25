Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financials Look Strong: Should Prospective Shareholders Make The Leap?

With its stock down 15% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM). But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Williams-Sonoma's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Williams-Sonoma is:

67% = US$1.0b ÷ US$1.5b (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2021).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.67 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Williams-Sonoma's Earnings Growth And 67% ROE

First thing first, we like that Williams-Sonoma has an impressive ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 31% which is quite remarkable. So, the substantial 28% net income growth seen by Williams-Sonoma over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Williams-Sonoma's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 18% in the same period, which is great to see.

NYSE:WSM Past Earnings Growth January 25th 2022

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is WSM fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Williams-Sonoma Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Williams-Sonoma's three-year median payout ratio is a pretty moderate 39%, meaning the company retains 61% of its income. So it seems that Williams-Sonoma is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees impressive growth in its earnings (discussed above) and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Moreover, Williams-Sonoma is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to drop to 21% over the next three years. Regardless, the future ROE for Williams-Sonoma is predicted to decline to 44% despite the anticipated decrease in the payout ratio. We reckon that there could probably be other factors that could be driving the forseen decline in the company's ROE.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Williams-Sonoma's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

