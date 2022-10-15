Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.78 Dividend

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Thus, you can purchase Williams-Sonoma's shares before the 20th of October in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 25th of November.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.78 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$3.12 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Williams-Sonoma has a trailing yield of 2.7% on the current share price of $117.29. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Williams-Sonoma paid out just 18% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. The good news is it paid out just 21% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's encouraging to see Williams-Sonoma has grown its earnings rapidly, up 39% a year for the past five years. Williams-Sonoma earnings per share have been sprinting ahead like the Road Runner at a track and field day; scarcely stopping even for a cheeky "beep-beep". We also like that it is reinvesting most of its profits in its business.'

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Williams-Sonoma has lifted its dividend by approximately 13% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Williams-Sonoma for the upcoming dividend? We love that Williams-Sonoma is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. Williams-Sonoma looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Williams-Sonoma is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Williams-Sonoma and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you're in the market for strong dividend payers, we recommend checking our selection of top dividend stocks.

