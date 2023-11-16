Williams-Sonoma Inc. Bottom Line Drops In Q3, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $237.3 million, or $3.66 per share. This compares with $251.7 million, or $3.72 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 15.5% to $1.85 billion from $2.19 billion last year.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $237.3 Mln. vs. $251.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.66 vs. $3.72 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $3.33 -Revenue (Q3): $1.85 Bln vs. $2.19 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.