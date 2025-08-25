Williams-Sonoma Expands Rejuvenation Brand With Nashville Opening

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. WSM continues to strengthen its presence in the home furnishings space. Rejuvenation — a portfolio brand known for its craftsmanship and quality-driven assortments — plays a key role in this strategy as the company expands its national footprint.



Most recently, Williams-Sonoma made the announcement that Rejuvenation's first Tennessee branch will open at Nashville's Hill Center Green Hills, marking the brand's 12th retail location.



The new Green Hills store introduces Nashville customers to Rejuvenation’s carefully curated collection of handcrafted lighting, solid brass hardware, furniture, textiles and décor — many of which are customizable and produced in the company’s Portland, OR, factory. In addition, the associates and Trade Specialists at the store will provide individualized assistance, and the Design Crew will provide customers with complimentary design services both in their homes and in the store.

Williams-Sonoma’s Footprint Expansion Initiatives

Williams-Sonoma continues to thrive by blending design-driven innovation with exceptional customer service across its brand portfolio. The company’s carefully curated and aesthetically appealing stores, strategically located in prime areas, support this strategy. Building on this foundation, the business pursues expansion initiatives to broaden its market presence.



In the first quarter of fiscal 2025, the company plans to grow its core brands by adding new products and teaming up with partners. It is also focusing on expanding non-furniture items such as textiles, housewares and seasonal decor. WSM emphasized during the call that it has plans to open four new stores in Mexico, including the first West Elm in Puerto Vallarta, along with new Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids and West Elm stores. The company also expects steady growth in Canada and other important markets.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of WSM have gained 6.7% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the Zacks Retail - Home Furnishings industry’s 4.2% growth. The uptrend is attributable to the company’s B2B initiative and expansion plans.

WSM’s Zacks Rank

Williams-Sonoma currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Other Key Picks

Some other top-ranked stocks from the Retail-Wholesale sector are Groupon, Inc. GRPN, Dillard's, Inc. DDS, and SharkNinja, Inc. SN.



Groupon currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Groupon delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 230.5%, on average. The stock has surged 92.7% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Groupon’s 2025 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates growth of 2.1% and 139.1%, respectively, from the prior-year reported levels.



Dillard's presently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. Dillard's delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 24%, on average. The stock has gained 52% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dillard's 2025 sales and EPS implies a decline of 0.1% and 16.8%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.



SharkNinja currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. SharkNinja has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.2%, on average. Shares of the company have rallied 30.9% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SharkNinja’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates growth of 14.4% and 16%, respectively, from the previous year’s reported levels.

