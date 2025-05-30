Williams-Sonoma Expands Payment Partnership With Affirm in Canada

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. WSM has expanded its partnership with Affirm, a payment platform that supports consumers and aids merchant growth, to Canada. This move follows the companies' existing multi-year collaboration in the United States.



The expansion allows customers from Canada to use Affirm’s payment services across WSM’s brands. These include Williams Sonoma, West Elm, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Teen, Pottery Barn Kids, and Mark & Graham.

WSM Enhances Customer Payment Experience in Canada

Williams-Sonoma and its brands now join other major retailers like Amazon, Apple and Samsung in offering Affirm’s payment options in Canada. This addition expands payment choices for customers across its family of brands.



As more shoppers from Canada seek flexible ways to manage spending on home goods, Affirm’s services have gained wider acceptance. The company continues to work with Affirm to provide clearer payment options to its customers.

Product Portfolio Enhancement Bodes Well for WSM

Williams-Sonoma leverages the market demand patterns for the brand portfolio, which serves a wide range of categories, aesthetics and life stages, and helps to stimulate its growth prospects despite the ongoing macroeconomic challenges.



The company’s focus on collaborations and new product innovations bodes well as it helps it reach new and diverse audiences while retaining existing customers. Recent collaborations include Pottery Barn partnering with Cravis, LoveShackFancy, Monique Lhuillier and Mark Sykes. The company continues to strengthen its proprietary designs, focusing on new furniture and simple updates for decorating and entertaining at home.



These exclusive collaborations, along with new store additions, are aiding WSM in diversifying product offerings and increasing market reach, thus positioning it well through 2025 and beyond.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of this world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer have surged 12.2% in the past year, outperforming the Zacks Retail - Home Furnishings industry’s 4% growth. The company is benefiting from its e-commerce business, B2B initiative and expansion plans.

WSM’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Williams-Sonoma currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks from the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector are Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. SFM, BJ's Restaurants, Inc. BJRI and CAVA Group, Inc. CAVA.



Sprouts Farmers currently sports a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).



SFM delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16.5%, on average. The stock has gained 10.9% in the past six months. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sprouts Farmers’ 2025 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates a rise of 13.7% and 35.5%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



BJ's Restaurants currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). BJRI delivered a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 101.2%, on average. The stock has gained 20.1% in the past six months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BJ's Restaurants’ 2025 sales and EPS indicates growth of 3.2% and 23.8%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



CAVA Group currently holds a Zacks Rank of 2. CAVA delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26.9%, on average. The stock has declined 41.9% in the past six months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAVA Group's 2025 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 24.3% and 38.1%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.

