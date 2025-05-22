WILLIAMS-SONOMA Earnings Results: $WSM Reports Quarterly Earnings

WILLIAMS-SONOMA ($WSM) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported earnings of $1.85 per share, beating estimates of $1.78 by $0.07. The company also reported revenue of $1,730,113,000, beating estimates of $1,683,645,507 by $46,467,493.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $WSM stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

WILLIAMS-SONOMA Insider Trading Activity

WILLIAMS-SONOMA insiders have traded $WSM stock on the open market 34 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 34 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WSM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LAURA ALBER (PRESIDENT & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 75,000 shares for an estimated $14,322,633 .

. JEFFREY HOWIE (EVP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 45,795 shares for an estimated $7,611,272 .

. KARALYN YEAROUT (EVP CHIEF TALENT OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 8,000 shares for an estimated $1,212,242.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

WILLIAMS-SONOMA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 407 institutional investors add shares of WILLIAMS-SONOMA stock to their portfolio, and 531 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

WILLIAMS-SONOMA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WSM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Zelman issued a "Underperform" rating on 05/15/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 03/13/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for WILLIAMS-SONOMA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $WSM forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.