Williams-Sonoma Climbs On Q4 Earnings, Share Buyback

(RTTNews) - Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) shares are gaining more than 5 percent on Thursday morning trade after announcing an increase in fourth-quarter earnings on higher revenues.

Further, the sustainable home retailer announced a 10 percent increase in quarterly dividends and new $1.5 billion stock repurchase authorization. The dividend is payable on May 27 to shareholders on record April 22.

Fourth-quarter net earnings were $402.94 million, up from $308.96 million last year. Revenue for the period increased to $2.501 billion from $2.292 billion a year ago.

Currently, shares are trading at $162.14, up 6.36 percent from the previous close of $152.45 on a volume of 1,346,029. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $127.85 - $223.32 on average volume of 1,202,023.

