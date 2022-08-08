Williams Sonoma Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for WSM

In trading on Monday, shares of Williams Sonoma Inc (Symbol: WSM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $152.08, changing hands as high as $158.10 per share. Williams Sonoma Inc shares are currently trading up about 7.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WSM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WSM's low point in its 52 week range is $101.58 per share, with $223.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $157.86.

