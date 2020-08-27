Williams Sets New Goal to Trim Greenhouse Gas Emissions

The Williams Companies, Inc. WMB recently announced its strategy for a sustainable environment wherein it is targeting a 56% absolute reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 from the 2005 levels, thereby inching closer to the net-zero greenhouse gas emission goal by 2050.

The plan is aimed at addressing climate change issues and creating a clean energy economy with low carbon footprint. To meet this objective, the U.S. natural gas processing and transmission firm is prepping for common sense methane emission reduction by spotting leakages and renovating equipment as well as assessing improvements in the same on a site-specific basis. Most importantly, the company is expanding its renewable energy storage. Its near-term efforts will also include exploration of renewable energy opportunities, comprising renewable natural gas (RNG) and solar energy.

This climate commitment move follows Williams’ recently announced plans to install solar projects with capacities of around one and 40 megawatt (MW) on lands nearby its existing facilities. The solar power installations are expected to come online in late 2021.

To this end, the company already identified some initial sites suitable for solar photovoltaic (PV) plants in nine states comprising Alabama, Colorado, Georgia, Louisiana, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia. Of these, Colorado will be the first region where Williams will earmark locations for solar installations.

Company Profile

Founded in 1908, Oklahoma-based Williams is a premier energy infrastructure provider in North America. The company’s core operations include finding, producing, gathering, processing and transporting natural gas and natural gas liquids. Owning a widespread pipeline system, which is extended to more than 33,000 miles, Williams is one of the largest domestic transporters of natural gas by volume. Its facilities comprising gas wells, pipelines and midstream services are concentrated in the Northwest, Rocky Mountains, Gulf Coast and Eastern Seaboard.

