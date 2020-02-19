Williams Q4 Profit Matches Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Williams (WMB) reported fourth-quarter adjusted income per share of $0.24 - up 26% over previous year. On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.24, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth-quarter distributable cash flow (DCF) was $828 million, up 11% year-on-year. Cash flow from operations was at $991 million, up 3% over previous year. The company said the increase in cash flow from operations were largely driven by the increased service revenues.

