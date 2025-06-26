Williams Prices Public Offering Of $1.5 Bln Of Senior Notes

(RTTNews) - Williams (WMB) announced that it has priced a public offering of $750 million of its 4.625% Senior Notes due 2030 at a price of 99.920 percent of par and $750 million of its 5.300% Senior Notes due 2035 at a price of 99.634 percent of par.

The expected settlement date for the offering is June 30, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Williams intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to repay its near-term debt maturities and for other general corporate purposes.

Barclays Capital Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., MUFG Securities Americas Inc. and Scotia Capital (USA) Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

