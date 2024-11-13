News & Insights

Stocks

Williams price target raised to $60 from $56 at RBC Capital

November 13, 2024 — 07:51 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on Williams (WMB) to $60 from $56 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after its in-line Q3 results and increased FY24 adjusted EBITDA outlook. The company’s potential opportunity set is attractive, including longer-term high quality, high return growth projects driven by power demand that can be additive to its existing project backlog centered around Transco expansions, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The curtailed production coming online and potential U.S. election implications could be additional tailwinds for Williams, RBC added.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on WMB:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WMB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.