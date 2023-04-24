News & Insights

Williams Industrial Services Group (FRA:GPQ2) Price Target Increased by 7.15% to 2.82

April 24, 2023 — 11:50 pm EDT

The average one-year price target for Williams Industrial Services Group (FRA:GPQ2) has been revised to 2.82 / share. This is an increase of 7.15% from the prior estimate of 2.63 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.79 to a high of 2.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 225.53% from the latest reported closing price of 0.86 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Williams Industrial Services Group. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 8.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GPQ2 is 0.16%, a decrease of 35.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.96% to 11,574K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DE:GPQ2 / Williams Industrial Services Group Inc Shares Held by Institutions

Wynnefield Capital holds 6,461K shares representing 24.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Minerva Advisors holds 1,885K shares representing 7.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PVFIX - Pinnacle Value Fund holds 725K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 700K shares, representing an increase of 3.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPQ2 by 32.08% over the last quarter.

Wittenberg Investment Management holds 602K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 542K shares, representing an increase of 9.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPQ2 by 26.83% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 366K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

