Markets
WMB

Williams Cos. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Williams Cos. (WMB) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $621 million, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $115 million, or $0.09 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Williams Cos. reported adjusted earnings of $476 million or $0.39 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Williams Cos. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $621 Mln. vs. $115 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.51 vs. $0.09 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.34

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WMB

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular