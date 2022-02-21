Williams Cos. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Williams Cos. (WMB) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $621 million, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $115 million, or $0.09 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Williams Cos. reported adjusted earnings of $476 million or $0.39 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Williams Cos. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $621 Mln. vs. $115 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.51 vs. $0.09 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.34

