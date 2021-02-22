Markets
Williams Cos. Q4 adjusted earnings Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Williams Cos. (WMB) released earnings for fourth quarter that declined from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $115 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $138 million, or $0.11 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Williams Cos. reported adjusted earnings of $382 million or $0.31 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Williams Cos. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $382 Mln. vs. $293 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.31 vs. $0.24 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.31

