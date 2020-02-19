Markets
Williams Cos. Q4 adjusted earnings Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Williams Cos. (WMB):

-Earnings: $138 million in Q4 vs. -$572 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.11 in Q4 vs. -$0.47 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Williams Cos. reported adjusted earnings of $293 million or $0.24 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.24 per share -Revenue: $793 million in Q4 vs. $823 million in the same period last year.

