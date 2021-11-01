Williams Cos. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Williams Cos. (WMB) announced a profit for third quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $164 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $308 million, or $0.25 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Williams Cos. reported adjusted earnings of $410 million or $0.34 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 28.5% to $2.48 billion from $1.93 billion last year.

Williams Cos. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $410 Mln. vs. $333 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.34 vs. $0.27 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.28 -Revenue (Q3): $2.48 Bln vs. $1.93 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.24 - $1.28

