Williams Cos. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Williams Cos. (WMB) revealed earnings for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $220 million, or $0.18 per share. This compares with $129 million, or $0.13 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Williams Cos. reported adjusted earnings of $321 million or $0.26 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 13.0% to $2.00 billion from $2.30 billion last year.

Williams Cos. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $321 Mln. vs. $243 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.26 vs. $0.24 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.25 -Revenue (Q3): $2.00 Bln vs. $2.30 Bln last year.

