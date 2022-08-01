Williams Cos. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Williams Cos. (WMB) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $400 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $304 million, or $0.25 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Williams Cos. reported adjusted earnings of $484 million or $0.40 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.2% to $2.49 billion from $2.28 billion last year.

Williams Cos. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $400 Mln. vs. $304 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.33 vs. $0.25 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.37 -Revenue (Q2): $2.49 Bln vs. $2.28 Bln last year.

