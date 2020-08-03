Markets
Williams Cos. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Williams Cos. (WMB) released earnings for second quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $303 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $310 million, or $0.26 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Williams Cos. reported adjusted earnings of $305 million or $0.25 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 12.7% to $1.78 billion from $2.04 billion last year.

Williams Cos. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $305 Mln. vs. $313 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.25 vs. $0.26 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.24 -Revenue (Q2): $1.78 Bln vs. $2.04 Bln last year.

