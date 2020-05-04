Williams Cos. Q1 adjusted earnings Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Williams Cos. (WMB):

-Earnings: -$518 million in Q1 vs. $194 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.43 in Q1 vs. $0.16 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Williams Cos. reported adjusted earnings of $313 million or $0.26 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.26 per share -Revenue: $1.91 billion in Q1 vs. $2.05 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.