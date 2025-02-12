Williams Cos. Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Williams Cos. (WMB) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $485 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $1.146 billion, or $0.94 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Williams Cos. reported adjusted earnings of $579 million or $0.47 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Williams Cos. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $485 Mln. vs. $1.146 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.40 vs. $0.94 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.