Williams Cos. Q2 Profit Rises

August 04, 2025 — 06:51 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Williams Cos. (WMB) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $546 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $401 million, or $0.33 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Williams Cos. reported adjusted earnings of $566 million or $0.46 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 19.0% to $2.781 billion from $2.336 billion last year.

Williams Cos. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $546 Mln. vs. $401 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.45 vs. $0.33 last year. -Revenue: $2.781 Bln vs. $2.336 Bln last year.

