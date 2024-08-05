Williams Cos. Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Williams Cos. (WMB) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $401 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $547 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Williams Cos. reported adjusted earnings of $521 million or $0.43 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.9% to $2.336 billion from $2.483 billion last year.

Williams Cos. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $401 Mln. vs. $547 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.33 vs. $0.45 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.336 Bln vs. $2.483 Bln last year.

