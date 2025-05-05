Williams Cos. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Williams Cos. (WMB) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $690 million, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $631 million, or $0.52 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Williams Cos. reported adjusted earnings of $730 million or $0.60 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.55 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.1% to $3.05 billion from $2.77 billion last year.

Williams Cos. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $690 Mln. vs. $631 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.56 vs. $0.52 last year. -Revenue: $3.05 Bln vs. $2.77 Bln last year.

