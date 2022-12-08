Markets
WMB

Williams Cos Executes Agreements With Coterra Energy And Dominion Energy

December 08, 2022 — 07:50 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Williams Companies Inc. (WMB), on Thursday, announced the execution of agreements with Coterra Energy and Dominion Energy Virginia establishing the next generation natural gas certification process across all segments of the value chain from production through gathering and transmission with deliveries through 2023.

Williams is leveraging block-chain secured technology via Context Labs' Decarbonization as a Service (DaaS) platform to track and measure end-to-end emissions through the aggregation and reconciliation of multiple sources of data to provide a path-specific methane intensity certification that meets or exceeds industry leading measurement protocols.

KPMG LLP will perform third-party verification of the methane intensity certification and low-emission attributes of next gen natural gas.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WMB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.