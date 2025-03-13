News & Insights

Williams COO Micheal Dunn To Retire

March 13, 2025

(RTTNews) - Williams (WMB) Thursday announced that Micheal Dunn, executive vice president and chief operating officer, will retire, effective May 2, 2025.

"During his tenure, Micheal transformed our organization from operating as distinct business units into one cohesive, best in class operating company. He has brought strong operational discipline and an unwavering commitment to safety across the entire organization," said Alan Armstrong, president and CEO of Williams. "I've had the pleasure of working with Micheal for many years, and I am grateful for his transformative leadership, dedication and support in driving Williams' safety culture and operational excellence. This is a well-earned retirement, and we wish him all the best as he embarks on this next chapter."

Under Micheal's leadership, Williams successfully completed several large-scale infrastructure projects, including Atlantic Sunrise and Regional Energy Access, as well as multiple expansion projects along Transco, Northwest Pipeline and in the Deepwater Gulf, in addition to integrating multiple acquisitions.

The company said that efforts are underway to identify a suitable successor, and Dunn will be engaged in that process.

