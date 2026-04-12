Williams Companies (XTRA:WMB) Price Target Increased by 13.71% to 68.06

The average one-year price target for Williams Companies (XTRA:WMB) has been revised to 68,06 € / share. This is an increase of 13.71% from the prior estimate of 59,85 € dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 53,97 € to a high of 79,59 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.18% from the latest reported closing price of 63,50 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,705 funds or institutions reporting positions in Williams Companies. This is an decrease of 904 owner(s) or 34.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WMB is 0.30%, an increase of 43.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.46% to 1,053,485K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 46,054K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,924K shares , representing an increase of 4.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMB by 1.60% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 37,116K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,586K shares , representing a decrease of 30.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMB by 89.72% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 28,629K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,147K shares , representing a decrease of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMB by 10.36% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 22,938K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,920K shares , representing a decrease of 4.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMB by 4.66% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 21,325K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,577K shares , representing an increase of 17.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMB by 22.40% over the last quarter.

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