The Williams Companies (WMB) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2026, Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) reported revenue of $3.05 billion, up 9.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.50, compared to $0.46 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.08 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.52, the EPS surprise was -3.85%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Northeast G&P - Gathering volumes : 4.16 Bcf/D compared to the 4.14 Bcf/D average estimate based on two analysts.

: 4.16 Bcf/D compared to the 4.14 Bcf/D average estimate based on two analysts. West - NGL equity sales : 14 millions of barrels of oil versus 7.3 millions of barrels of oil estimated by two analysts on average.

: 14 millions of barrels of oil versus 7.3 millions of barrels of oil estimated by two analysts on average. West - Gathering volumes : 6.03 Bcf/D versus 6.37 Bcf/D estimated by two analysts on average.

: 6.03 Bcf/D versus 6.37 Bcf/D estimated by two analysts on average. Adjusted EBITDA- Other : $64 million versus $56.69 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $64 million versus $56.69 million estimated by three analysts on average. Adjusted EBITDA- Northeast G&P : $540 million versus $518.1 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $540 million versus $518.1 million estimated by three analysts on average. Adjusted EBITDA- Transmission, Power & Gulf : $959 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $983.96 million.

: $959 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $983.96 million. Adjusted EBITDA- Gas & NGL Marketing Services : $-1 million versus $-7.27 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $-1 million versus $-7.27 million estimated by three analysts on average. Adjusted EBITDA- West : $359 million versus $389.27 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $359 million versus $389.27 million estimated by three analysts on average. Modified EBITDA- Transmission, Power & Gulf : $959 million compared to the $993.94 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $959 million compared to the $993.94 million average estimate based on two analysts. Modified EBITDA- West : $359 million versus $382.41 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $359 million versus $382.41 million estimated by two analysts on average. Modified EBITDA- Northeast G&P: $540 million compared to the $522.65 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how The Williams Companies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for The Williams Companies here>>>

Shares of The Williams Companies have returned -2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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