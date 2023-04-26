Williams Companies (WMB) Declares $0.45 Dividend

Williams Companies said on April 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share ($1.79 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.45 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 9, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 12, 2023 will receive the payment on June 26, 2023.

At the current share price of $29.93 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.98%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.28%, the lowest has been 4.34%, and the highest has been 14.35%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.39 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.21 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.06. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.12%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2039 funds or institutions reporting positions in Williams Companies. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 1.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WMB is 0.60%, an increase of 11.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.02% to 1,213,937K shares. The put/call ratio of WMB is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.31% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Williams Companies is 37.80. The forecasts range from a low of 31.31 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 26.31% from its latest reported closing price of 29.93.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Williams Companies is 12,323MM, an increase of 8.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.79.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 43,137K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,489K shares, representing an increase of 1.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMB by 11.18% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 39,357K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,730K shares, representing a decrease of 26.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMB by 17.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 37,049K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,320K shares, representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMB by 8.25% over the last quarter.

XLE - The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 35,256K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,600K shares, representing a decrease of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMB by 6.33% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 31,131K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,019K shares, representing an increase of 13.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMB by 26.24% over the last quarter.

Williams Cos Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Williams is committed to being the leader in providing infrastructure that safely delivers natural gas products to reliably fuel the clean energy economy. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Williams is an industry-leading, investment grade C-Corp with operations across the natural gas value chain including gathering, processing, interstate transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids. With major positions in top U.S. supply basins, Williams connects the best supplies with the growing demand for clean energy. Williams owns and operates more than 30,000 miles of pipelines system wide - including Transco, the nation's largest volume and fastest growing pipeline - and handles approximately 30 percent of the natural gas in the United States that is used every day for clean-power generation, heating and industrial use.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.