Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 11, 2021

Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.41 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WMB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.5% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of WMB was $23.56, representing a -4.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.69 and a 180.14% increase over the 52 week low of $8.41.

WMB is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc (ENB) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD). WMB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.16. Zacks Investment Research reports WMB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1.82%, compared to an industry average of 2.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WMB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WMB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WMB as a top-10 holding:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX)

VanEck Vectors Energy Income ETF (EINC)

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (ENFR)

AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF (GLIF)

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EINC with an increase of 33.97% over the last 100 days. MLPX has the highest percent weighting of WMB at 8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.