Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 10, 2021

Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.41 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WMB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $28.17, the dividend yield is 5.82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WMB was $28.17, representing a -0.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.35 and a 61.16% increase over the 52 week low of $17.48.

WMB is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) and TC Energy Corporation (TRP). WMB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.94. Zacks Investment Research reports WMB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 8.55%, compared to an industry average of 20.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WMB Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to WMB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WMB as a top-10 holding:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX)

Pacer American Energy Independence ETF (USAI)

VanEck Vectors Energy Income ETF (EINC)

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (ENFR)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RYE with an increase of 31.45% over the last 100 days. MLPX has the highest percent weighting of WMB at 8.21%.

