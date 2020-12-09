Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 10, 2020

Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 10, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 28, 2020. Shareholders who purchased WMB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that WMB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.1, the dividend yield is 7.24%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WMB was $22.1, representing a -8.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.17 and a 162.78% increase over the 52 week low of $8.41.

WMB is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc (ENB) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD). WMB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.18. Zacks Investment Research reports WMB's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 8.08%, compared to an industry average of -10.1%.

Interested in gaining exposure to WMB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WMB as a top-10 holding:

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (ENFR)

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX)

Tortoise North American Pipeline ETF (TPYP)

VanEck Vectors Energy Income ETF (EINC)

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (PXI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PXI with an increase of 20.08% over the last 100 days. ENFR has the highest percent weighting of WMB at 7.81%.

