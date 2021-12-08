Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 09, 2021

Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.41 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 27, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WMB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that WMB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $27.76, the dividend yield is 5.91%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WMB was $27.76, representing a -7.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.89 and a 39.85% increase over the 52 week low of $19.85.

WMB is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as National Grid Transco, PLC (NGG) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD). WMB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.82. Zacks Investment Research reports WMB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 13.94%, compared to an industry average of 11.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the wmb Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to WMB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WMB as a top-10 holding:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX)

Pacer American Energy Independence ETF (USAI)

VanEck Energy Income ETF (EINC)

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector (XLE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTXN with an increase of 22.83% over the last 100 days. MLPX has the highest percent weighting of WMB at 9.18%.

