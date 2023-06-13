Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) closed the most recent trading day at $30.48, moving -0.26% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.69%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 8.94%.

Heading into today, shares of the pipeline operator had gained 5.02% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.52% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 5.41% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Williams Companies, Inc. (The) as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Williams Companies, Inc. (The) is projected to report earnings of $0.39 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 2.5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.94 billion, up 18.09% from the year-ago period.

WMB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.98 per share and revenue of $11.91 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.79% and +8.62%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Williams Companies, Inc. (The). These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.79% higher. Williams Companies, Inc. (The) is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Williams Companies, Inc. (The) currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.4. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.4, which means Williams Companies, Inc. (The) is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

Meanwhile, WMB's PEG ratio is currently 4.4. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. WMB's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.78 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.