Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) closed the most recent trading day at $31.81, moving -0.03% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 11.35%.

Coming into today, shares of the pipeline operator had lost 3.02% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 3.79%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.49%.

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 20, 2023. On that day, Williams Companies, Inc. (The) is projected to report earnings of $0.47 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 20.51%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.08 billion, down 5.59% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Williams Companies, Inc. (The) should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.37% lower. Williams Companies, Inc. (The) is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Williams Companies, Inc. (The) is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.66. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.52, so we one might conclude that Williams Companies, Inc. (The) is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that WMB currently has a PEG ratio of 5.05. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 4.11 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

