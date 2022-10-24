Williams Companies, Inc. The (WMB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Williams Companies, Inc. The (WMB) closed the most recent trading day at $31.10, moving -1.33% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.34%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the pipeline operator had gained 8.13% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 8.42%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.84%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Williams Companies, Inc. The as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 31, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Williams Companies, Inc. The to post earnings of $0.43 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 26.47%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.7 billion, up 9.21% from the year-ago period.

WMB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.57 per share and revenue of $10.75 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +15.44% and +1.16%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Williams Companies, Inc. The should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.04% higher within the past month. Williams Companies, Inc. The is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Williams Companies, Inc. The is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 20.05. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.18.

Meanwhile, WMB's PEG ratio is currently 5.73. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.91 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



