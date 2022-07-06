Williams Companies, Inc. The (WMB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Williams Companies, Inc. The (WMB) closed the most recent trading day at $29.72, moving -1.46% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the pipeline operator had lost 20.25% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 19.28% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.59% in that time.

Williams Companies, Inc. The will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Williams Companies, Inc. The to post earnings of $0.37 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 37.04%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.98 billion, up 30.56% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.55 per share and revenue of $12.01 billion. These totals would mark changes of +13.97% and +13.04%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Williams Companies, Inc. The. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Williams Companies, Inc. The is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Williams Companies, Inc. The's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19.46. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.41.

Meanwhile, WMB's PEG ratio is currently 5.56. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.92 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

